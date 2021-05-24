$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.21. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,240. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

