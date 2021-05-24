$1.14 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.59. 198,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

