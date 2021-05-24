$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $914.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,033,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,328 shares of company stock worth $20,825,705. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 346,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

