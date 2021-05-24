0x Trading 33.8% Lower This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $823.36 million and approximately $140.13 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00066251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00996526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.61 or 0.10517325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00085570 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,675,022 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

