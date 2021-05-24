$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.97. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.44. 1,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,985. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

