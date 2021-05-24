$0.67 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. 1,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46. WNS has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in WNS by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of WNS by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,538 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,131,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

