$0.67 EPS Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Radian Group posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 286.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of RDN opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

