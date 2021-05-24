$0.52 EPS Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Colfax posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 477.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFX. Citigroup upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,388. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Colfax has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,201 shares of company stock worth $11,598,792. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Colfax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

