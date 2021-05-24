$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Regions Financial posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

NYSE RF opened at $22.76 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

