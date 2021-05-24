$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Regions Financial posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

NYSE RF opened at $22.76 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.