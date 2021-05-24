$0.43 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 420,981 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 1.45.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.