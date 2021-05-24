$0.33 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $17.01 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

