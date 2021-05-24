$0.30 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. 3,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,603. The company has a market capitalization of $906.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

