-$0.29 EPS Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09.
Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. 3,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,511. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.
