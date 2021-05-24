-$0.29 EPS Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. 3,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,511. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

