$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.99. 17,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,515. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.44. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

