-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

AGRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 521,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 112,500 shares of company stock worth $206,773. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

