-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE HYLN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 33,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,424,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

