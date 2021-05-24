$0.16 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,131,000 after buying an additional 1,449,120 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 1,196,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

