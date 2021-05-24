-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $819.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

