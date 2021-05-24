-$0.10 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.