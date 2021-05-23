Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,988 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.80 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

