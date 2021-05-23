Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,288 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 58.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of HL opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $59,530. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

