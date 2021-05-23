Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $13.49 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

