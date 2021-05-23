Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $490,000 Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

MNR stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

