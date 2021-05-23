Zuflo Coin Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $29,629.85 and $44.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.00906982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.