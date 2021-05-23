ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 58.5% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $124.97 million and $19.15 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00399579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00181735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.03 or 0.00681345 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

