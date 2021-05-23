ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $27,092.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00399992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00192675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00848528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

