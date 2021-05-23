Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $901.49 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $901.49 million and approximately $174.13 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 56.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00085380 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001665 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.01 or 0.00620433 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,595,946,787 coins and its circulating supply is 11,304,479,634 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

