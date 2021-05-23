Zeusshield Price Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $320,833.94 and approximately $471.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00058676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.39 or 0.00832434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.28 or 0.07914129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00078210 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

