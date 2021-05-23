ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0006

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 86.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $17.20 million and $3,887.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00912710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.