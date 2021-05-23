Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $182,636.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 534,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

