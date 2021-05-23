Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,376.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.15 or 0.06172694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $642.26 or 0.01718352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00459993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00160029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.69 or 0.00660013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00450656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00385543 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

