Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zalando has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.