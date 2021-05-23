Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 88,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

