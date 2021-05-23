Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Buy

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.82 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $856.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,412 shares of company stock worth $814,226. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

