Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) to “Buy”

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

FMCC opened at $2.18 on Friday. Freddie Mac has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.75.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

