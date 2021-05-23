Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after buying an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 410,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Universal Electronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.