Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

