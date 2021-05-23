Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $1.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.89%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

