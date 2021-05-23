Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Sell

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SEEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

