Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Hold

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORBC. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $891.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 179.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 82.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

