Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sell

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

CIO stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

