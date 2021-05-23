Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.79. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 152,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,159. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

