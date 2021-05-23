Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.06. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,074 shares of company stock worth $1,518,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $46,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 443,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,405. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.