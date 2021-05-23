Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). AutoWeb reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUTO remained flat at $$2.77 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

