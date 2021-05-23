Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Total posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. 1,421,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Total has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.94%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

