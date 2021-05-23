Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report $124.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.90 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,439. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

