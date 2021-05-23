Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $1.54. OneMain posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $10.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

OneMain stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 957,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,076. OneMain has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

