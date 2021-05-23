Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report $483.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $349.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 96.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

