Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. 4,873,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.