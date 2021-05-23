Zacks: Analysts Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.22). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,009 shares of company stock valued at $383,573. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,409. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.24.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

